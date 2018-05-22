Fuel situation remains unchanged

FUEL shortages in some parts of Harare remained unchanged from last week, with unusually long, meandering queues and sometimes total unavailability of petrol at some fuel stations, NewsDay can establish.

BY STAFF REPORTER

In the central business district (CBD), diesel was available at most fuel stations, with petrol users having to endure very long queues particularly in suburbs north of the CBD.

In Chitungwiza, the situation echoed the one in the Harare CBD, with some fuel stations having gone totally dry, exerting visible pressure on the few remaining that were still serving.

Prices have, however, remained unchanged with petrol ranging between $1,38 and $1,41 and diesel going for between $1,26 and $1,28.

In a statement last week, Energy minister Simon Khaya Moyo maintained that the situation was under control and he attributed the current shortages to small adjustments within the world market and an unforeseen increase in demand being exacerbated by increased business activities.