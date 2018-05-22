Fuel situation remains unchanged

FUEL shortages in some parts of Harare remained unchanged from last week, with unusually long, meandering queues and sometimes total unavailability of petrol at some fuel stations, NewsDay can establish.
BY STAFF REPORTER
In the central business district (CBD), diesel was available at most fuel stations, with petrol users having to endure very long queues particularly in suburbs north of the CBD.
In Chitungwiza, the situation echoed the one in the Harare CBD, with some fuel stations having gone totally dry, exerting visible pressure on the few remaining that were still serving.
Prices have, however, remained unchanged with petrol ranging between $1,38 and $1,41 and diesel going for between $1,26 and $1,28.
In a statement last week, Energy minister Simon Khaya Moyo maintained that the situation was under control and he attributed the current shortages to small adjustments within the world market and an unforeseen increase in demand being exacerbated by increased business activities.
Unless we can get leadership which has shown success in business without cronyism involved, is not preoccupied with looting as expected from young leaders who are not wealthy, Zimbabwe’s woes will never change. We cannot rely on the same policies that worked during the Smith era. An agro and mineral based economy just won’t cut it in this day and age. Public expenditure, respect of private property and property rights, labour laws etc are some of the issues considered by both domestic and international investors before committing funds to a country. Only a successful business person understands these things and not an excitable maverick toddler.