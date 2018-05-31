Feonirich LLC seeking to invest in projects in Victoria Falls

THE Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) and the Tourism ministry have welcomed the visit from a United Arab Emirates based investor, Feonirich LLC who is seeking to invest in projects in Victoria Falls.

In a statement yesterday, Tourism and Hospitality Industry permanent secretary, Thokozile Chitepo said they were excited to host the investor.

“We are excited to have the UAE show such keen interest in our destination for their business, new facets of tourism will be opened up such as medical tourism and grand prix, whilst also boosting safari tourism,” she said.

The visit is a follow up in line with an memorandum of understanding agreement signed between ZTA and Feonirich LLC.

The investors are touring the proposed sites for potential investment and will meet Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga before heading back to the UAE.

Feonirich’s head of delegation, Prince Adebayor Bamidele described Zimbabwe as an untapped market and looked forward to investing in Zimbabwe,

“We heard that Zimbabwe is open for business and barely a month after our initial meeting with the ZTA, we are here to fulfil our end of the bargain.” he said.

Feonirich LLC identified the Victoria Falls as a special economic hub for its developments.