FC Platinum keep up momentum

A GOAL in each half gave FC Platinum three points helping them to maintain pressure on log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars as they handed Chicken Inn their first home defeat in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Luveve Stadium yesterday.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

CHICKEN INN………..0

FC PLATINUM……(1)2

A sleek header four minutes into the game by Soccer Star of the Year Rodwell Chinyengetere and another two minutes after the break gave FC Platinum the result they sought.

Norman Mapeza admitted that his team was subjected to pressure by the home side, but was happy they collected full points.

Elvis Moyo sent in a cross into the penalty box which Chinyengetere headed into the far post, beating Chicken Inn goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze.

Chicken Inn were once again caught napping two minutes after the break as Farai Madhananga’s long range shot beat Chipezeze.

“The first goal calmed our nerves. There were times when we were on the back foot and not keeping the ball well. Moments after the restart, we got lucky and got the second goal. At the end of the day, I am happy for the boys. We have been travelling for some time. My biggest worry was fatigue, but we managed to get a positive result,” Mapeza said.

Chicken Inn have themselves to blame for the defeat as they played a passing game, making brilliant moves, but they failed to penetrate the FC Platinum defence.

Two anxious moments for the visitors came just after the half-hour mark as Chicken Inn engineered one of their beautiful moves on the right flank before Passmore Bernard sent in a cross which Obadiah Tarumbwa sent over the bar.

Winger George Majika had his long-range shot tipped over the bar by Petros Mhari.

Coach Joey Antipas was a disappointed man.

“I thought we handled the game well, very good possession, but we should have played it much earlier. We played a lot of square passes. For the eye, it was good, but the result was bad,” Antipas said.

Teams

Chicken Inn: E Chipezeze, P Bernard, D Lunga, G Goddard, M Jackson, I Mucheneka, S Munawa, C Matawu, P Chirinda, G Majika (K Nasama 75′), O Tarumbwa (D Nyandoro 60′)

FC Platinum: P Mhari, R Muduviwa, G Bello, K Moyo, E Moyo, W Mhango, R Chinyengetere (N Tigere 89′), F Madhananga, R Kutsanzira, M Dube, G Mbweti (C Sibanda 75′)