Extra Large on the rebound

URBAN grooves outfit Extra Large (pictured) is set to break their silence this Thursday with the official launch of their new single, Huya Undichukuchire, at Red Café in Harare.

BY ANESU MUSHAWATU

The duo of Jimmy Mangezi and Norman Manwere also roped in their compatriot Roki on the single.

Manwere told NewsDay Life & Style that several urban groove legends including Trevor D, Shinsoman, King Shady and Ba Shupi have been lined up to perform at the launch.

“We started music way back and have been and still remain as one of the best. If you look at the line up, you will see that this is serious entertainment from the experienced, not an experiment,” he said.

Manwere said the track, which was produced by Mt Zion Records’ Temptation “Tman” Chirenje, is a sad love song of a girl who is now focusing on clubbing and slaying on social media and no longer has time for her boyfriend.

Manwere dismissed claims that they have lost their music touch and promised to take fans down memory lane with their hit songs such as Uri Roja and Aiwa Mukoma.

The duo last dominated airplay in 2016 with their hit Murudo and their last album, The Truth, failed to make an impact after it was released last year.

He described music as a mission rather than competition and said they were not afraid of zimdancehall because it “is a branch from the urban groves tree”.

Manwere said they are currently working on producing videos for their last album and would soon embark on a Truth Tour to promote the project.