Evicted Goromonzi mine workers troop back

MORE than 50 families who were evicted from Acturus Mine houses in Goromonzi by new mine owner Tawanda Nyambirai early this month, reportedly moved back yesterday following the intervention of Ozias Bvute, Zanu PF’s aspiring legislator for Goromonzi North.

by Staff Reporter

Bvute told ruling party supporters yesterday that he had negotiated with Nyambirai to allow the families to return to their homes while mapping the way forward.

“I held a meeting with Mr Nyambirai yesterday (Wednesday), and he has agreed that all the affected people return to their homes. I urge you to cooperate with the management at this mine and resolve all the disputes amicably,” Bvute said.

“Moreover, take care of the infrastructure here as we awaits the reopening of the mine. I heard of violent clashes here and my word to you is that you need to work together and avoid disputes.”

Bvute also provided the families with food handouts.

A TN official, Aaron Mutuviva. told the affected families to return to their houses saying leases will be crafted to avoid disputes in future.

Nyambirai’s TN Holdings recently took over control of the mine, but faces resistance from former workers who are demanding their outstanding salaries.