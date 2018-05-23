Electorate misunderstood me: Dube

FORMER War Veterans minister Tshinga Dube (pictured) has blamed his previous election defeats in Makokoba constituency to being misunderstood by the electorate.
BY NQOBANI NDLOVU
The Makokoba legislator, however, expressed confidence in retaining the constituency in the upcoming polls.
Dube lost the Makokoba constituency in 2008 and 2013 despite a heavy election campaign that saw him even hosting a music gala at Stanley Square.
At one time, the Makokoba legislator contemplated quitting politics after losing the 2013 elections to the MDC-T, only to bounce back through a 2015 by-election boycotted by the opposition.
“I have a done a lot for the constituency, but I would like to think the reason why I was losing is because I was being misunderstood by the electorate,” Dube said.
“I am almost 99% confident of winning the seat. I trust the people that they will not let me down this time around. When you work well with people we should learn to trust each other.
“MDC has been in charge here for about 15 years, but they have done nothing, so the people have now realised that this is false belief. They now know that we are the game changer in town.”
On Saturday, he also donated tonnes of maize to the needy and orphans.
Dube added: “I have been giving the people of Makokoba even those outside the constituency way before I became a Member of Parliament.
“This is how I was brought up to give and give as long as I have the capacity to do so. Besides, I don’t segregate anyone on political grounds, I just give everyone.”
Matebele Warrior- Chamisa is our leader
Tshinga thats why you are losing , giving people maize is vote buying and does not empower people.How does is make people grow economically , am 100% sure you will lose again .You should be doing much better things than this nonsense of giving people maize.life is not only about food , once finished the people should come beg again , lost old man go rest and look after your more than 2000 cattle which we dont know where they came from , but white farmers lost their cattle
Pondombiri
You only won in 2015 through an election boycott by the MDC. You will lose again this election if there is no boycott. Make no mistake about that! Maybe you can hire your colleague Webster Shamu to rig for you.
WaGororo
Cde Tshinga Dube can try the Mr Ugly contest I bet that’s where you can be 100% sure of winning.
Deng Xiaoping
All your comments lack political clout.For your own enlightement age has got nothing to do with one contesting for political office; what we need is development period!! USA current administration’s average age of all its office bearers at White House is slightly above 65yrs,go to their congress or senate you will find people who have been in those houses for more than two decades,but they are managing,experience is the best teacher.If you fail to perform whether you are from the opposition or the ruling party we remove you.Politics is about delivering not partisanship based.
Hasha
is Zanu delivering for the past 38 years