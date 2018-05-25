DJ Yugoe to fundraise for hospital

PLUMTREE disc jockey Dumisani Magalane — popularly known as DJ Yugoe — is organising his birthday bash to fundraise for the Plumtree District’s Hospital’s maternity ward.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

DJ Yugoe conceived the idea after learning the hospital had insufficient maternity material and the ward needed proper plumbing.

Handsome Sibanda of Toundtainment, who is part of the organising team, told Southern Eye Life & Style that they had joined hands with a number of young people to assist the hospital.

“We want to raise funds for our local hospital, Plumtree District Hospital. We are joining hands as youths to help raise funds for blankets, bed sheets, fleeces and pyjamas for both the children and maternity wards,” he said.

“It will be done in two parts. The first part will be in Johannesburg, South Africa, this Saturday. This will see various DJs and artistes coming together to assist. These include Skaiva, Mitso, Nosh, Mabax and Yugoe,” he said.

“The second will be held in Plumtree on June 9 in Plumtree and the event will see various DJs and local artistes who have pledged to support the initiative come together. These include Crazy Dee, Ericado, Prince Eskhosini, Noma That Girl, DJ Mzoe and many local DJs.”

Sibanda said this was also a way of giving to the community which has been supporting their events and the brand Toundtainment over the years.

“We are giving back to the community which has been supporting us and anyone interested in contributing can contact us,” he said, adding that the event will become an annual programme.

DJ Yugoe said they will party for a cause and believes using his influence to bring a positive change in the community.