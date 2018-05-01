DJ Templeman further remanded

PROMINENT music promoter and wheel spinner, Simbarashe “Godfatha Templeman” Maphosa (40) who is facing allegations of kidnapping a 16-year-old girl was last week further remanded to May 24 pending the finalisation of investigations.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Maphosa, who is out of custody after he was granted bail by the High Court, appeared before magistrate Tilda Mazhande.

The music promoter had asked for the postponement of the case saying his legal practitioner was attending a funeral but the State advised him that the investigations in the matter are still ongoing and statements from the complainant and other witnesses from Beitbridge were still to be recorded.

The court heard that DJ Templeman — who co-hosts the Dancehall Remedy show on Star FM on Thursdays — held the teenager in bondage for three days without the knowledge of her parents.

The State alleges that between March 29 and 31 this year in Beitbridge, DJ Templeman unlawfully detained the complainant and deprived her freedom.

It is alleged that Maphosa took the complainant to Beitbridge without the knowledge of her parents and he spent three days and three nights with her.

The DJ exposed the complainant to situations where she would consume drugs and liquor.

Linda Gadzikwa appeared for the State