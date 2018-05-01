DJ Templeman further remanded

PROMINENT music promoter and wheel spinner, Simbarashe “Godfatha Templeman” Maphosa (40) who is facing allegations of kidnapping a 16-year-old girl was last week further remanded to May 24 pending the finalisation of investigations.
BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE
Maphosa, who is out of custody after he was granted bail by the High Court, appeared before magistrate Tilda Mazhande.
The music promoter had asked for the postponement of the case saying his legal practitioner was attending a funeral but the State advised him that the investigations in the matter are still ongoing and statements from the complainant and other witnesses from Beitbridge were still to be recorded.
The court heard that DJ Templeman — who co-hosts the Dancehall Remedy show on Star FM on Thursdays — held the teenager in bondage for three days without the knowledge of her parents.
The State alleges that between March 29 and 31 this year in Beitbridge, DJ Templeman unlawfully detained the complainant and deprived her freedom.
It is alleged that Maphosa took the complainant to Beitbridge without the knowledge of her parents and he spent three days and three nights with her.
The DJ exposed the complainant to situations where she would consume drugs and liquor.
Linda Gadzikwa appeared for the State
eliasha
ndochihure chiri kuitwa nevana vadiki ichochi
Anonymous
Comment…@eliasha, sex work, drug farming legalised by ED. No case as took the spring chicken to Beitbridge for entertainment Ndiko kutonga kwaro.
g40
manje arikuenda kujeri
kabius kekedu
Ukaona baba vakaita munhu anokara mari, uku mwanasikana anokara doro nevarume iye ari mudiki, obva asangana neboora ngoma rinofarira kurara nezvana zvidiki then there is a problem. A big one for that matter.
Mwanasikana acharamba achifeva, baba vachisungisa vanhu nekuda mari =”damage”.
Magumisire azvo ndeekuti baba vachange vavakutopiwa mari ye “short time” mwana achishereketa.
It appears the child has gone wild and parents have lost control. The more the father gets damage money from different people the more things go wrong in the family.
Anonymous
…..let justice prevail
MAZ INTERNATIONAL
FURTHER INVESTIGATIONS MAY SET THE TRUTH ON THE GROUND. ITS ONLY KUNGOTI VAVIRI AVA THEY AGREED ON THEIR DOING BUT MAYBE TEMPLEMAN HAVANA KUZOBHADHARA MWANA THUS WHERE THE CRISIS BEGAN.