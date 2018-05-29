Craft Properties wins international award

CRAFT Properties (Pvt) Ltd has been selected to receive the International Star for Leadership in Quality (ISLQ) Award in the Gold category at the International Business Initiative Directions (BID) Quality Ceremony.

BY BUSINESS REPORTER

In a statement yesterday, Craft Properties said they felt honoured by the recognition of its work in real estate and land development in Zimbabwe.

“This International award comes after our work was also appreciated locally resulting in Craft Properties (Pvt) Ltd being awarded the Company of the Year 2017 award in the Land and Property Development sector.

“Craft Properties (Pvt) Ltd was also voted into the Top 20 Companies of the Year 2017 in the Land and Property Development sector,” the company said.

The Craft Properties delegation will first attend the 2018 Africa Trade and Investment Global Summit in Washington DC, United States of America to be held a month prior to the awards from June 24 to 26.

After attending the conference, Craft Properties will connect to Paris, France, on the June 28 to receive the ISLQ Award where this year’s BID Quality Ceremony, which will be held on July 1.

The award will be in recognition of Craft Properties’ contribution in leadership, quality, innovation and excellence.

The awards ceremony will be attended by 118 countries including Zimbabwe, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Switzerland, Germany and United States of America.