Chiwenga attacks Chamisa over legitimacy

VICE-PRESIDENT Constantino Chiwenga yesterday lashed out at MDC-T president, Nelson Chamisa for promising to create spaghetti roads and airports across the country, saying the youthful leader should first address the issue of his legitimacy before “dreaming big”.

By Xolisani Ncube/Obey Manayiti

Addressing delegates at the launch of the Zanu PF manifesto in Harare yesterday, Chiwenga said promises by the MDC Alliance presidential candidate were impossible to implement, a reflection that Chamisa was immature.

“The voter has to read and decide the way from a well-cultured vision to follow, visions are deeper and more serious affair in transforming the nations, impacting the people, not childish dreams which excite rude passions, while not surviving even the most charitable settings.

“We hear childish talk like transforming the world, into some place never lived in before.

“We hear the likes of bullet trains, spaghetti roads, rural airports, cellphones for animal kingdoms, all such and much more crazy ideas to come.

“Until we ask ourselves why pretenders, who sell us such convoluted dummies, cannot manage small traffic in our real world in the cities and municipalities, which they control and run,” he said, drawing rousing applause from delegates.

Since the death of founding party leader, Morgan Tsvangirai and his subsequent assumption of leadership of the MDC-T, Chamisa has been addressing countrywide rallies, where is promising to improve the welfare of citizens through improved roads, railways and air transport.

Chiwenga said Chamisa should sort out the local road networks, which are under the administration of the MDC-T councillors before attending to the national transport system.

“Why reach Bulawayo in 40 minutes when those in Harare can’t reach Kuwadzana in five hours?

“What kind of spaghetti roads are you talking about when people struggle with single lane roads in the city centre?

“We shall have time to dismantle their little dreams when we get to the real campaign work,” the Vice-President said.

Without a hint of irony, Chiwenga said Chamisa — whom he described as a juvenile — should deal with his legitimacy as a party leader before talking about national challenges.

“Before they tackle our icon, could they do their own supporters a small favour by solving the legitimacy issue that haunts them?

“We excuse them for being young and not having participated in the struggle, but we can’t excuse them for mounting a bid for national leadership from a pilfered party leadership,” he said.

The MDC-T leader rose to presidency after the death of Tsvangirai in February and his mandate has been challenged by Thokozani Khupe, who also claims to be the legitimate president.