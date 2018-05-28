Chamisa top ally pushes out Alliance member

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa’s top ally in Mashonaland West province, Wilson Makanyaire, has reportedly displaced PDP Hurungwe West aspiring candidate, Severino Chambati, and imposed himself to contest in the constituency, causing discord in the seven-member opposition coalition.

By Nhau Mangirazi

According to sources, Makanyaire who is MDC-T provincial organising secretary, allegedly imposed’ himself as Hurungwe West candidate despite the seat being reserved for the Tendai Biti-led PDP as part of the MDC Alliance deal.

“It is unfortunate that besides Chambati commanding better support base, Makanyaire is now the candidate in the constituency. He was announced with selected council candidates although some party members are not happy,” said a provincial council MDC-T member who declined to be named.

Chambati, who once represented MDC-T in Parliament in 2008, could neither deny nor confirm the development yesterday, saying he was waiting for official communication from principals of the MDC Alliance.

“We hope our principals will guide us on the way forward on alliance representatives,” he said.

Makanyaire had not responded to text messages sent on his mobile at the time of going to print.

MDC-T Mashonaland West provincial spokesperson Blessing Mandava said he was not in a position to comment on Alliance matters.

This came amid reports that the MDC-T had moved in to claim most of the seats allocated to minority parties in the alliance after realising that the parties did not command much support on the ground.

Besides the PDP, other parties affected by the move include Jacob Ngarivhume’s Transform Zimbabwe and Welshman Ncube’s MDC, among others.