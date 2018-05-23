Chamisa, Khupe feud back to High Court

THE Supreme Court yesterday ruled that the legal fight over use of MDC-T party symbols between Nelson Chamisa and Thokozani Khupe’s (pictured) camps should be heard by the High Court as a matter of urgency to determine which of the two factions was genuine.
BY CHARLES LAITON
The court ruling came as Chamisa’s supporters stormed the Supreme Court grounds chanting derogatory slogans against Khupe, and labelling her a sell-out after she formed a breakaway faction.
Chamisa’s camp had approached the Supreme Court on appeal after being angered by then Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Bere, who last month ordered that the factions to have their resolved through arbitration.
Judges of Appeal, Justices Paddington Garwe, Anne-Mary Gowora and Antonia Guvava, all unanimously issued an order by consent of Chamisa’s lawyer Advocate Thabani Mpofu and Khupe’s lawyer, Lovemore Madhuku.
“It is ordered by consent that; the appeal be and is hereby allowed with no order as to costs. The judgment of the court aquo is hereby set aside and in its place the following is substituted: – the application for this matter to be dealt with on an urgent basis is granted.
“ In view of the material disputes of facts afflicting the application, It is ordered that the application be referred to trial for the resolution of the following disputes: (a) whether or not there are two MDC-T parties, (b) If not, whether the respondents (Khupe, Obert Gutu and Abednico Bhebhe) are entitled to the use of the name, symbol, logo and trademarks of the MDC-T,” read Justice Garwe.
He added: “The chamber application filed in this matter shall stand as the summons and the notice of opposition as the appearance to defend. The applicant (MDC) shall, within a period of five days, file its declaration after which the respondents are to file their plea or either answers to the declaration within a further period of five days after which the matter is to proceed in terms of the Rule of this court. The matter shall be placed before any judge of this honourable court”.
The wrangle broke out following the death of the party’s founding leader, Morgan Tsvangirai, resulting in both Khupe and Chamisa claiming succession rights.
WaMachekera
The chips are slowly beginning to fall off for madam Khupe and lot. Don’t swim against the tide. Make amends whilst there is still time or else you are history come the High court ruling.
black and proud
correction Chamisa Khupe feud back in high court…..not to high court
Jonathan
Still Khupe will win here. The 2 other deputies were hand picked by an indivisual and the current president went on to be selected by individuals again.He is being supported by violent individuals. He was NEVER voted. He is a product of corruption. Khupe is the ligit one moreover she can change the party to Mdc T(hokozani), What about Khamisa, dweeeeeeee
Mhofu Chaiyo
I thought the judgement is very clear – the case is still to be heard in the High Court. Do you know the outcome of the High Court ruling? What happens if Khupe’s faction is awarded the judgement – go to war!? I guess you are semi-literate. People like you are the source of all our problems in Zimbabwe. You do not read with understanding, resulting in distortion of facts. Please go back to school if you can afford.
Thulani
Let the matter be resolved, , we dont want our votes to go to the wrong party. Alliance suppoeters must vote their candidate and Khupes supporters should vote her pary, fair and square. Importantly us who have been offended by her treatment, dont want to find our votes going to zanu but to Khupe. I never thought I will hate MDC some day.
Thulani
Thulani
Thulani
ndaneta
joice Mujuru was sacked from Zanu PF, did she become a faction of Zanu PF? Mugabe was sacked from Zanu PF, did he become a faction of ZPF? Thoko and company were sacked from MDC by the highest decision making body outside congess, and the world regards her as a FACTION of MDC! Oh My! Thoko and company went ahead and held an illegal congress, which even according to the MDC constitution did not meet the requirements of a congress and everyone says shge was duly elected. Akomana soo
Man Kenya
For how long shall these myopic ‘orphans’ fight over their ‘father’s inheritance’ at the expense of directing their energies at the broader picture? Why can’t they come up with their own party names, signs and symbols and march on? Effective and inspiring leaders create a way where there is none. Are they aware of the hitches between here and the State house? What unites us is greater than what divides us. Nonetheless, choices have consequences. The writing is on the wall.