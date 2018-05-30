Breaking: Zim votes July 30

By newsday
- May 30, 2018

ZIMBABWEANS will go to vote on July 30 after President Emmerson Mnangagwa made a Presidential proclamation through an extraordinary government gazette.

By Blessed Mhlanga

“fix, Monday the 30th day of July, 2018 as the day of the election of the office of President, the election if members of the National Assembly and election of councilors that is as the day on which a poll shall be taken if a poll becomes necessary…” reads part of the proclamation.

More to follow

Related posts:

AMHVoices: ZRP must come up with modest, professional structure
Chafa makes Caps wait
'Millions in state oil money funding S Sudan civil war'
ICT an enabler to grow GDP: Mnangagwa
Mugabe’s Gukurahundi denial a national disgrace
Iran nuclear deal: Trump to reveal US decision ahead of deadline

1 Comment

  1. Kay

    Komaidiii kuisa pa15 July?30 kure varume

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.