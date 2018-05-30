Breaking: Zim election date set for July 30

By newsday
- May 30, 2018

Zimbabwe will hold its harmonised elections on July 30 after President Emmerson Mnangagwa gazetted the date on Wednesday.

More to follow

2 Comments

  2. eliasha

    thank you ED and now the real dirty campaign work begins, and false and genuine prophets and sangomas who incidentally are in the same category its time to cash in on this whole thing by hazarding who will be the victor come 30 of July

    Reply

