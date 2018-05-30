Breaking: Con-court dismisses diasporan vote bid

The Constitutional Court has dismissed an application by three Zimbabweans living in the Diaspora who were seeking the amendment of restrictive provisions of the Electoral Act, which precludes them from participating in the country’s electoral processes.
By Xolisani Ncube
The full bench said reasons for their dismissal will follow in due course but stated the court could not allow for the application to stand.
sotai munhu
Nxaa zanu pf judgement.
The Analyst
The irony is that people ran away from Zim for economic reasons but now they want the country to fork out millions just to make them participate in the local elections from offshore. Why don’t they come back to vote and also see their folk and visit the graveyards too.We might be open for business but hatina mari yekutambisa (I pay my taxes by the way).Asipo Haapo.