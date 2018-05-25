Bosso finally get it right

A GEM of a goal in the second half by Brian Banda was all Highlanders needed to finally get a win after going three matches without tasting victory when they edged Bulawayo City in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

BULAWAYO CITY… …0

HIGHLANDERS… .(0)1

It was another uninspiring display from both sides until the 74th minute when Bulawayo City skipper Zibusiso Sibanda brought down substitute Newman Sianchali on the left side.

From that set-piece, Banda intelligently curled the ball to the near post, beating the Bulawayo City wall and goalkeeper Takudzwa Ndoro for Highlanders to reclaim the third spot with 25 points ahead of their Sunday game against Chapungu at the same venue.

Highlanders coach Madinda Ndlovu said that his team found the going tough.

“It was a difficult game. We managed the game well, moving the ball with minimum lapses. We allowed Bulawayo City back into the game in the last 15 minutes of the first half. The second half was different with both sides trying to get a goal. We had the better luck when we utilised on the set-piece that came our way and got that goal,” Ndlovu said.

Bulawayo City also had their fair share of chances.

On the 65th minute, Sianchali came close to scoring for Highlanders after he was sent through by substitute Ray Lunga, but he chose to blast the ball over the bar.

Bulawayo City coach Amini Soma-Phiri believes his boys will come right as they seat precariously on the log-table with 10 points after their 13th game against Highlanders.

“That is football. You always meet such situations, where you outplay your opponent, but the result comes the opposite. To us the fight is still on. What I am happy about is that the boys are not giving up on the fight,” Soma-Phiri said.

Teams

Bulawayo City: T Ndoro, Z Ngodzo, Z Sibanda, H Ncube, E Mudzingwa, T Tavengwa, S Ndlovu, A Ncube (J Kaunda 65′), C Rupiya (L Nyathi 85′), T Banda (N Ndlovu 79′), I Wadi

Highlanders: A Sibanda, M Sibanda, M Ndlovu, C Siamalonga, P Muduhwa, B Musaka, G Makaruse (B Jaravaza 80′), B Banda, O Zibande (R Lunga 59′), A Silla (N Sianchali 62′), G Nyoni