Biggie start for Zuze

DESPITE a poor display against an out-of-sorts Bulawayo Chiefs, Dynamos managed to secure only their third win of the season in a dull Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

BULAWAYO CHIEFS… 0

DYNAMOS………….. (1) 1

Quality Kangadzi scored his third goal of the season in the 34th minute after he was set-up by Emmanuel Mandiranga from a build-up that also involved central defender Marshall Machazane and Blessing Moyo.

Dynamos started slowly, with Bulawayo Chiefs gaining the upper hand, but raised their game after that goal with Moyo overshadowing Chiefs midfielders Brighton Manhire and Gracious Muleya in the centre.

It was a perfect start for coach Biggie Zuze after the Glamour Boys demoted by promoting Lloyd Mutasa following their fifth defeat of the season.

Marvelous Mukumba could have put Dynamos in the lead in the 24th minute, but his effort sailed over the bar.

Two minutes before the break, a grounder by Kangadzi was saved by Chiefs goalkeeper Kelvin Nyoni. The hosts could have equalised in the 51st minute, but substitute Arthur Musiyiwa’s shot inside the penalty box did not trouble the visitors’ goalkeeper Tonderai Mateyaunga.

Mukumba’s slick header hit the upright post from a corner kick in the 75th minute.

Bulawayo Chiefs were better in the second half, but failed to create any meaningful chances.

Zuze introduced Phakamani Dube in place of Kangadzi to close shop and defend that goal in the dying minutes of the game.

Dynamos are now on 12 points and moved five places up the ladder after the victory.

The DeMbare coach said it has not been easy to psyche up the boys following the bad patch, but said the win was a good motivator ahead of their next home game against FC Platinum.

“I give credit to the boys. They worked hard for the result. From where we are coming, it’s difficult to psyche the boys. We know Bulawayo Chiefs have been playing well at home, but we managed to close them. The morale will be high going to the FC Platinum game,” Zuze said.

It was Chiefs’ sixth defeat and the first at home.

Coach Garthly Chipuka attributed the defeat to injuries that forces them to change tactics.

“We had to change our game plan because of injuries. We wanted to play the ball in the midfield, but the players were not up to scratch. We were better in the second half, but could not get the goals,” Chipuka said.

Teams

Bulawayo Chiefs: K Nyoni, M Mkolo, B Manhire (C Makamba 64′), P Moyo, L Sithole, T Muzuva, G Muleya (L Ndlela 86′), S Nyahwa, P Chikwende, K Chakanyuka (A Musiyiwa 47′), M Majika

Dynamos: T Mateyaunga, J Tigere, M Machazane, P Makaha, G Mukambi, B Moyo, M Mukumba, E Mandiranga, K Dhemere (G Saunyama 64′), Q Kangadzi (P Dube 86′), K Kumwala (T Macheke 62′)

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw