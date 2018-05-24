Africa Day gospel show to preach peace

OVER 20 local gospel artistes will on Africa Day converge at the Harare Gardens where they are billed to perform during the Africa Day Peace March.

BY LIFE & STYLE REPORTER

The free show will see gospel musicians including Togarepi Chivaviro, Primrose Cement, Innocent Gakaka, Trymore Bande, Gamuchirai Magadzire, John Munodawafa, Simba Kadzere and Daniel Mhere performing.

The event is supported by Zimbabwe Council of Churches.

Chivaviro, who is also among the concert organisers, said the event was meant to preach peace as the nation heads for elections.

“We are going to preach a message of peace to the nation through music, especially towards elections. The concert has been incorporated into the National Day of Prayer for Peace by the Zimbabwe Council of Churches,” he said.

“We felt our aim for the day was the same, so as a united family we can just do this as one big family. We opted for Harare Gardens as we are expecting a large crowd.”

The event will begin with a march from Unity Square to Harare Gardens where a prayer for the nation will be held. The gospel music fiesta will then start at around midday until dusk.

“One of the major highlights is the appearance of yesteryear gospel hitmakers like Simbarashe Kadzere, Killian Darare and pimrose Cement of the Shalom Singers. We are just trying to mobilise them and others that we used to sing with to come out of the shell and bless the nation again like they used to do,” Chivaviro said.