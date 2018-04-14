Tendai Chitova Foundation rescues disabled man

THE Mutare-based Tendai Chitowa Foundation this week came to the rescue of a 21-year-old disabled man Tendai Mazuro by providing a wheelchair worth $3 000.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Mazuro is housed at Zororai Old People’s Home, which adopted him despite his young age, as he was struggling to use ablution facilities in the Muchena area in Sakubva, where he used to stay. The foundation, through Lyold Mapunga, also donated a laptop to Mazuro, who indicated an interest to go to college.

Chitowa challenged fellow Mutare business people to support disadvantaged people in the community.

“We heard of Mazuro’s plight and we bought this electric wheelchair from China,” Chitowa said. “We are told that Mazuro is willing to go to school and we are going to approach Mutare Polytechnic to find courses he can enrol.”

Mazuro said his wish was to do a secretarial course.