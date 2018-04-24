George H W Bush hospitalised a day after his wife’s funeral

Former US President George H W Bush has been hospitalised with an infection the day after his wife Barbara’s funeral.
BBC
US media report that he is in intensive care. In a statement, a family spokesman said he had contracted an infection that spread to his blood, but was “responding to treatments”.
The 93-year-old was admitted to hospital in Houston on Sunday morning.
He was president from 1989 to 1993 and his son, George W Bush, went on to serve in the same role.
Classifieds.co.zw
Barbara Bush, the only woman to see both her husband and her son sworn in as US president, died last Tuesday and was laid to rest on Saturday.
The couple had been married for 73 years.
After her death, Mr Bush said of her: “We have faith she is in heaven and we know that life will go on, as she would have it. So cross the Bushes off your worry list.”
Autumn Yucha
I just want to tell you that I am very new to weblog and certainly loved you’re page. Most likely I’m planning to bookmark your site . You actually have amazing writings. Cheers for sharing with us your webpage.
check this site out
Thanks for sharing your ideas. I’d also like to convey that video games have been ever evolving. Technology advances and revolutions have helped create practical and interactive games. These kind of entertainment games were not really sensible when the real concept was being experimented with. Just like other designs of technology, video games also have had to advance as a result of many years. This is testimony to the fast continuing development of video games.
Felecia Saenz
I have not checked in here for a while as I thought it was getting boring, but the last several posts are great quality so I guess I will add you back to my everyday bloglist. You deserve it my friend
John Deere Technical Manuals
Audio started playing anytime I opened up this blog, so annoying!
learn guitar online with my streaming guitar lessons
Way cool! Some very valid points! I appreciate you penning this write-up and the rest of the website is also very good.