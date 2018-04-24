ED ready to step down: SB Moyo

FOREIGN Affairs and International Trade minister Sibusiso Moyo has assured international investors and other stakeholders that President Emmerson Mnangagwa was ready to step down and hand over power if he loses the upcoming general elections to an opposition candidate.

BY STAFF REPORTER

Speaking at the United Kingdom-based think-tank, Chatham House Africa, Moyo yesterday said: “If an opposition candidate is victorious in the elections, President Mnangagwa is prepared to accept. Political contestation must not override national interests. People can come and go, but the State is more important.”

Moyo, who is on an international diplomatic offensive to charm foreign investors, said the new political dispensation had opened media space and allowed all political players to campaign freely ahead of the polls.

He added that Mnangagwa’s government was comfortable working with non-governmental organisations and charities, particularly in the health and education sectors.

“NGOs [non-governmental organisations] and charities, especially in the areas of health and education, are very much welcome. We want to rebuild Zimbabwe from all dimensions and our Diaspora and social networks are important to that end,” Moyo said.