Zanu PF sets stringent conditions for aspiring candidates

Zanu PF has set stringent conditions for members aspiring to contest the party’s primary elections, with all contestants expected to address joint rallies to avoid use of hate-speech and vote-buying.

BY Everson Mushava

Addressing journalists after the party’s politburo meeting yesterday, party spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo also announced that members aspiring to represent the party in both council and Parliament should have served the party for five or more years at district and provincial structures, respectively.

He, however, said the party might waiver the requirements for some members, in a move possibly aimed at accommodating soldiers who have expressed interest to represent the party following the November military intervention that toppled former President Robert Mugabe and ushered in Emmerson Mnangagwa’s rule.

He said Advocate Jacob Mudenda, on behalf of secretary for legal affairs Munyaradzi Paul Mangwana, presented guidelines for party primary elections.

“The election committee, to be chaired by Cde Engelbert Rugeje, the national commissar, will supervise the entire election process. President Mnangagwa will announce the members of the commission members shortly,” he said.

“All members contesting will not be allowed to supervise the elections as this will be deemed as conflict of interest.”

Moyo said all aspiring candidates were expected to campaign as a team.

“They will address all meetings earmarked for those constituencies together and tell people what they have to offer. No one will go alone in order to curb corruption and use of money,” he said.