Mugabe tasting his own medicine: Banana family

FORMER President Robert Mugabe should be the last person to complain about being ill-treated and being denied a retirement package commensurate with his position as former Head of State, the family of the country’s late ceremonial President Canaan Banda has said.
By NQOBANI NDLOVU
Banana’s family told Southern Eye last week that Mugabe deserved to taste his own medicine after denying their father a government pension and went on to deny him national hero status when he died in November 2003. He was buried at his rural home in Matabeleland South province without the full honours that are traditionally reserved for former Heads of State.
Mugabe was recently quoted as complaining over his pension and retirement benefits he was awarded by his successor, Emmerson Mnangagwa.
In particular, Mugabe is alleged to have raised concern over withdrawal of his service vehicles “and the boys and girls who used to work with us”.
The Southern Eye heard Banana’s family was “revelling’ at Mugabe’s anger over his retirement benefits, arguing he should have ensured a system was put in place to ensure Banana enjoyed his retirement to allow him to also benefit from the same system when he quits office.
“Had his government ensured the former President Canaan Banana and First Lady (Janet) were fully accorded their retirement benefits as highly respected citizens according to Zimbabwe laws, perhaps him and his wife would have had a smooth transition to forced retirement,” a source close to the Banana family said.
Banana, who died in 2003 after battling prostate cancer, failed to access his pension and retirement benefits until he died. Sources said his wife, Janet, has for more than 17 years also not received her full entitlement according to the laws of Zimbabwe “and consequently she has resorted to leading a life of frugality in the United Kingdom”.
According to the Presidential Pensions and Retirement Benefits Act (Chapter 2:05 Presidential Pension And Retirement Benefits Act, Acts 30/1987, 7/1989 (s.25), 6/1998, 2/2003) she should receive a pension.
Sources said the family has also engaged President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration over Banana’s pension and retirement benefits through the Zimbabwean embassy in the UK, but without success.
“In the past three months, since President Mnangagwa took over the Presidency, the family was hoping that this was now a reformed leadership in government, and State they have sent communications more than three times, twice being through the Zimbabwe embassy in London, where they recorded some of the conversations with the Embassy staff.
“The embassy gave assurances that the last letter sent close to a month ago was in fact in the diplomatic bag and that receipt of the letter would have been treated with the urgency it deserves as it’s from a former First Family,” the source said.
Repeated efforts to obtain a comment from Banana’s family were futile, with several of them saying they “will comment at an appropriate time”.
Banana served as the country’s President in a ceremonial post at independence in 1980. He relinquished the post in 1987 when Mugabe, then Prime Minister, became executive President.
Banana was denied hero status following his 1998 conviction for homosexual offences against junior State House staff.
eliasha
With the current development he can kiss goodbye to the retirement package and in any case if he was living an above board life how come he is still managing to put bread on the table for the family and moreso form an ill advised opposition party, there are many questions the former President has to answer.
john
Banana was charged with serial rape cases against junior male staff members (sodomy). One of victims a senior police officer committed murder blamed it on trauma due to abuse by Banana. His was not consensual homosexual sex but forceful. Another witness testified that the former army commander Nhongo had withdrawn military aides from Banana due to cases of abuse.He was convicted committed to an open prison Conemara served less than 3 years for serial rape offences. Bottom line shut up Banana family
Mat'lander
Where in the world do cases against an individual render them ineligible for their pension? Can you show us such a law, or its all in your head? Equally so, shut up Mugabe – you deserve the pain!
Robert
This is so funny. Banana’s family complains that he wasn’t declared a national hero – failing to mention that he was a convicted rapist. But I suppose most of the other national heroes are mass murderers so maybe they have a right to feel that it’s unfair.
Mat'lander
You people should not allow hatred of individuals to cloud your judgements. Be broadminded and think out of the narrow tribal and racist Zimbabwe box in which you grew up. Isn’t it equally funny that, among several other similar cases, Hunzvi who had many cases of murder to answer for is lying at the heroes acre? Please, learn to be objective in these matters. The Heroes issue in Zimbabwe is a very dirty game. It all depends on who you are; what tribe; what race and whose side you were on at the time of your death. Its meaningless. Anyone who takes ZANU PF’s judgements, particularly Mugabe’s determinations in these matters seriously needs to have their heads examined, and that includes you!
kayla
Comment…mugabe is supposed to receive his pension.
Anonymous
who knows….perhaps those rape cases were fabricated just to get rid of him so that he became president ie, mugabe who took advantage of bananas weakness.
Mat'lander
As to be expected Canaan Banana being from Matland, and like many others who came before and after him, was simply used like a condom by Mugabe in the name of a go-between negotiator to help force PF ZAPU into capitulating into joining ZANU in the name of a false pretence of a merger, that never was that became known as ZANU PF, in preparation for his one party state idea that failed to take off after it was overrun by international events that saw the Soviet Union fall. After Banana had done the dirty game, he had to be disposed of. There is nothing about Banana that Mugabe didn’t know right from the struggle days – he knew everything about him, but the time was not yet right to get rid of him. That has always been Mugabe’s modus operandi – even if he knows you are a thief of state resources, as long as you are still a usable moron to his advantage, he will keep you and defend you; only to get rid of you when you are no longer useful for his designs. Never think his defence of people like Moyo, Kasukwere and others was all for nothing!
