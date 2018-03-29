MSU wins innovation award

Midlands State University (MSU) has won an enterprise innovation award after beating other local tertiary institutions at the 2018 business leadership and enterprise competitiveness summit held in Harare recently.

By Stephen Chadenga

MSU received the award in the education and training category at the business summit hosted by Mtilikwe Financial Services, which ran under the theme Expanding Access to New Markets.

“The award is in recognition of the institution’s unwavering commitment to the provision of excellent service delivery to its stakeholders through an innovative and integrated information management system,” MSU said in a statement.

“The system has eased the way of doing business with the university as prospective students are able to apply and register online. Its integration with financial institutions allows students to pay tuition fees through any linked financial institution and the payments are captured in real time and automatically updated on the student’s e-learning account.”

MSU said its information management system, popularly known as Changamire, introduced a radio frequency identification (RFID) access control system, which allows students to access university resources.

The RFID students cards enable them to electronically access library facilities, e-resources, examination results, applications and canteen services.

