Mai Titi to receive top award

COMEDY sensation, Felistas Edwards — popularly known Mai Titi in entertainment circles — is set to receive an award at the Women’s Business and Leadership Awards to be hosted by the Women’s Heritage Society World Organisation at a local hotel today.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

Mai Titi confirmed that she was going to receive the Top Female Entertainment and Social Media Enterprise Business Leader of the Year Award for “championing leadership roles and the advancement and emancipation of girls and women in Business and Leadership.”

She said she had not expected to be honoured in such a way and was very excited.

“I am so happy. I am excited and I can’t wait for the day. This is one of the best moments in my life. I am going to break down and cry because I never thought I am worth that. It’s something that I never expected. It’s way above my expectations. I don’t even know what to say at the moment,” she said.

“I got this a couple of days ago, since then I have not been sleeping. This is one of the best moments in my life.”

This has come at a time during the month women commemorate the International Women’s Day and the International Women’s Heritage Day.

Others to be awarded are Barclays Bank head of corporate affairs and customer services, Emily Nemapare, Women Excel founding director, Edna Mukurazhizha and Women Excel co-director, Priscilla Munyeza.

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa, will be the guest of honour and guest speakers are Women and Youth Affairs minister Sithembiso Nyoni and her Industry, Commerce and

Enterprise Development counterpart Mike Bimha