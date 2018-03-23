Madinda not getting carried away

HIGHLANDERS coach Madinda Ndlovu has kept his feet on the ground despite his team’s win over Black Rhinos in their opening weekend of the Castle Lager Premier League last weekend.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

The Bulawayo giants head to Harare this weekend where they have what on paper looks like an easy fixture against new boys Herentals at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Godfrey Makaruse and Gabriel Nyoni scored for Madinda’s men in the 2-1 win at Barbourfields, but Ndlovu says he won’t get carried away by that result.

Instead, he is focussing on fine-tuning his project to bring back Highlanders’ yesteryear entertaining style of play.

“We should not get too much heated up with the last win. It is nothing to me. I don’t think it’s a win that can make us say we are going for the championship or so. It’s just a step in the right direction in terms of the project. It is a positive result for the entire Highlanders family but we must be calm and take each game as it comes and see what we can harvest. But our desire is to try and keep the momentum and give the boys much more freedom; to play with an open mind so that they can express themselves,” Ndlovu said.

“We are actually not promising the championship. But should it be visible, we will grab it,” he said.

Ndlovu said he would not pay much attention to their next opponents’ capabilities, whom they have little information on.

Herentals, who had a 44-year-old Innocent Benzi in their line-up last weekend, were beaten 2-0 by Ngezi Platinum.

“I know that they are a team who are playing in the Premier Soccer League. The most difficult thing is we know little about our opponents at this point in time. What we basing on are our strengths. We need to go there and test our strength,” Ndlovu said.

Highlanders are hoping defensive linkman Ben Munsaka’s reverse international clearance from South Africa will be in place for him to play at the weekend.