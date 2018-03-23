Legitimacy issues will hinder investment: Dabengwa

ZAPU leader Dumiso Dabengwa has claimed that legitimacy issues were government’s albatross in its campaign to lure foreign investor to turn around the economy.

Dabengwa said potential investors he had met in the past weeks had been clear that they would not risk their investments unless legitimacy issues are dealt with through credible elections.

BY NQOBANI NDLOVU

Emmerson Mnangagwa assumed the Presidency following a military intervention, public protests and threats to impeach the former leader Robert Mugabe.

Mugabe has claimed he was pushed out by the military.

“Investors want to be assured that they are putting their money in a stable government that has been elected for the next five years. All the investors you talk to and I happen to have been speaking to some of them just last week about the Matabeleland Zambezi Water Project (MZWP).

“They said they are interested in the project, but they will only be able to come back in September after the elections,” Dabengwa said in an interview.

Questions over whether Mnangagwa assumed the Presidency through a coup continue to pest government.

Zanu PF has dismissed Mugabe’s claims of a coup, and has even threatened to withhold his retirement benefits.

Dabengwa said until free, fair and credible elections are held, investors’ fears would not be easily allayed.

Mnangagwa has claimed he has lured $3 billion in investment commitments since coming into office in November.

Dabengwa, a former Home Affairs intelligence supremo, claimed that Zanu PF was not ready for elections and was mooting their postponement, a charge dismissed by the ruling party.

“They want to be given enough time to find some other methods which they will rig the elections because the methods they used at the last elections are known by some of the people who have since left their party. So they need more time to look at better methods of rigging,” he alleged.

Zanu PF has declared its readiness for elections, with Mnangagwa going further to say the party is assured of a crushing victory.