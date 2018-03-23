Doctors’ issue referred to Mnangagwa

HEALTH minister David Parirenyatwa yesterday said the issue of the striking government doctors had now been referred to the President’s Office after negotiations between the Health Services Board and Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors’ Association ended in a deadlock.
BY VENERANDA LANGA
Parirenyatwa, in a ministerial statement issued in both Houses, appealed to government to prioritise the health sector, saying patients were bearing the brunt of the month-long industrial action.
“We have now reached a critical stage, but this has now escalated to higher offices and we hope that this impasse can be solved soon,” he said.
“As a ministry, we believe that the real victim is the patient and we need to prioritise the health sector and try and ring-fence health so that it is accorded the priority it deserves.”
He also disclosed that the doctor-patient ratio in the country stood at 1: 250 000, which he said was unsustainable.
Parirenyatwa said more doctors were withdrawing their services demanding that their on-call allowances be increased from the current $360 per month to $1 500, among other allowances.
He said some of the contentious issues included payment of outstanding locums, regrading of doctors, long working hours and vehicle loans, among others.
Buhera South MP Joseph Chinotimba said government must increase the $10 million vehicle loan scheme offered to all health personnel to $100 million.
In the Senate, Chief Fortune Charumbira pleaded with government to urgently improve the doctors’ working conditions.
“For example, the training of magistrates and doctors differs, yet magistrates got Ford Ranger vehicles and doctors are walking, yet their training is intensive. I really think that our health sector professionals are underpaid. They should be remunerated well,” he said.
Parirenyatwa declined to disclose the doctors’ salary levels, saying he needed to go and check the figures.
Andrei Mafeso
Why negotiating with Doctors if you didnt know their present salaries? What were you negotiating then?
Sharia
The truth is slowly coming out at last. The threats to hold back salaries did not work, health professionals are underpaid, hospitals remain closed and patients are dying. Completely useless chiefs (and others) have govt-issued cars whilst people who save lives (whilst risking theirs) do not.
Early in my management career I was warned against using the word “try”, it is self-defeating. I see Dr Pari has used it – making him an ineffective manager, in my view.
Nyatsimba Mutota
ZANU PF government will pay huge salaries to pple who they know will help them stay in power. ZANU just dont care if pple die, they would rather reserve that money for their political games. ZANU PF is a curse to our beloved country.
Alexio Mhanduwe
I feel that there is great need for change of guard at the health Ministry. Replacement of all administrators from the Minister, Perm Sec, Directors, etc is ideal. Please we do not need to continue gambling with people’s lives anymore. Ndapota hangu hupenyu hauna replacement.
James Gunike
Yes you are right. There are also certain phrases one should never utter when occupying a decision making position such as : “…it’s difficult…” “…I don’t know….”..I’m not the one who said or did it…” otherwise in properly run systems one gets fired immediately if found guilty of such mediocrity. Yet in Zimbabwe it’s normal throughout the entire current Government system and private corporate organizations.As recent as some few weeks ago, Godwin Matanga the Commissioner General of Police made similar utterances in respect of some diamond mine enquiry before a parliamentary portfolio committee which is full of people who are supposed to know best but they and the generality of Zimbabweans found it acceptable.