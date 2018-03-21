Daughter drowns fleeing father

In a tragic incident that left villagers shocked, a 14-year-old girl committed suicide by plunging herself into a flooded river before another man drowned while trying to rescue her.

BY Jairos Saunyama

Prayer Sango of Mujuru village under Chief Mangwende died as she fled from his father who was searching for her after she had spent some days away from home. A fellow villager, Wilkinston Mujuru (26) also drowned in an attempt to rescue the juvenile.

Mashonaland East Province acting police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed the incident and urged the public to resolve their differences amicably as well as to respect the sanctity of life.

According to police, the juvenile failed to return home and her parents, became worried before launching a search party.

It is said, while carrying out the search, Prayer’s father Edmore Sango (47) received a tip off that his daughter was at Magret Masume’s homestead in the same village.

It is reported that Sango then went to the homestead and found her daughter.

Upon seeing her father, the girl immediately took to her heels towards Munyukwi River.

It is reported that when she arrived at the bridge she jumped into the flooded river and drowned.

It is reported that Mujuru who witnessed the incident jumped into the river in a bid to rescue the girl, but drowned in the process.

Police in Murewa together with the Sub Aqua Unit arrived at the scene and retrieved the bodies which were conveyed to Murewa Hospital Mortuary for post-mortem.