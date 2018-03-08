Chiwenga’s wife mocks Grace

VICE-PRESIDENT Constantino Chiwenga’s wife, Marry has mocked former First Lady Grace Mugabe for insulting other people, unlike the new First Lady, Auxillia Mnangagwa, whom she described as “people’s queen”

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

Marry fired pot shots at Grace while officiating at the donation of goods by the First Lady to children’s homes through her Angel of Hope Foundation at Magamba Hall in Warren Park in Harare on Tuesday.

She was standing in for Auxillia , who was attending a Pan African Parliament meeting, where she is the chairperson.

“ Auxillia Mnangagwa is the people’s queen. She is not a selfish first lady. To me this is a first of its kind that the first lady delegates her task to someone to be done in her absence,” Marry said.

“She (Auxillia) has shown that she is a respectful mother, who does not go around insulting people, much more the elders. In her addresses, I have never heard her saying Stop It! Gone are the days of a mother, who would insult people.”

Interestingly, Marry’s speech was written on a letterhead written Office of the Second Lady of Zimbabwe, which bore the court of arms of the government of Zimbabwe, which set social media ablaze, as users questioned the existence of such an office.

In a speech read on her behalf by Marry, Auxillia called for a collaborative effort on projects to rehabilitate vulnerable children in different communities, saying children are the future that will shape tomorrow.

“I am overwhelmed to see my vision and my dream of giving a hand to vulnerable communities becoming a reality,” Auxillia said.

“It breaks my heart to see young girls on the street, asking for small change and sexscapades. Let’s help each other to address such issues and come up with useful programmes to rehabilitate our off springs.”

Auxillia said the launch of the Angel of Hope Foundation last month was a concrete step towards reaching out on a wider scale and in a sustainable manner to all marginalised Zimbabweans.

Among the donations by Mnangagwa were textbooks, blankets, chickens accompanied with requisites feeds, which will enable the children’s homes to embark on chicken rearing projects.