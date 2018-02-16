Things you might not know about Tsvangirai

The late MDC-T leader and former Prime Minister, Morgan Tsvangirai has been described as a champion of democracy. He has been lauded for his humility and for uniting the people of Zimbabwe. Here are some of the things you might not know about the man.
By Online Editor
• In 1972, he got his first job. He worked as a trainee weaver for Elastics & Tapes textile factory in Mutare.
• In 1974, he began working at Trojan Nickel Mine. During this time he also became an active participant of the Associated Mineworkers Union.
• He continued working in the mine gaining recognition. This resulted in the Mine Workers Union electing him vice president in 1985.
• In1988, the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions made him secretary-general. He was so popular and successful that he remained in this role until he resigned eleven years later due to the trade union splitting into different parties.
• In 1997 and 1998, he openly opposed President Robert Mugabe’s taxation policy. Using his position as secretary general, he led a series of strikes. At the same time, he joined the National Constitutional Assembly and served as its chairman. He strongly campaigned in favor of creating a new constitution for Zimbabwe.
• In 1999, he formed the Movement for Democratic Change. The party proved to be the most successful opposition challenge in Zimbabwe history.
• He ran as a candidate in the presidential elections in 2002 against the current president Robert Mugabe. Right before voting, however, he was charged with treason over allegations that he was attempting to assassinate the current president. It was widely believed that Mugabe won by rigging the elections
• He continued to be arrested, acquitted, and rearrested countless times between 2002 and 2007. He was arrested for treason for plotting assassination, calling for mass protests, and during a very controversial prayer rally.
• On September 15, 2008, President Robert Mugabe and Morgan Tsvangirai signed the Global Political Agreement. This negotiation led to a power sharing agreement, with Mugabe remaining as president, Tsvangirai as prime minister, and another leader, Mutambara, as deputy prime minister.
• On February 11, 2009 he was sworn in as prime minister of Zimbabwe. Despite the shared power, the new government was overwhelmed with disagreements and conflict.
• In the 2013 general elections, which were once again believed to be rigged, Robert Mugabe was re-elected as president. As per the 2013 Constitution, the office of Prime Minister was abolished.
Source: https://www.thefamouspeople.com
sekuru Kaguvi
Comment…Tsvanirai, a wellknown playboy died on Valentines day, a symbol of what he loved most. Most of his female leftenants are single thus giving him a pool easily accessable whenever and wherever. He was very popular with the female specis.Jonathan Moyo once described him as ‘ zip open, mind shut.’ RIP.
enias hunuhwei
pathetic!
Anonymous
nonsense
eliasha
he operated an open zip shut mind policy when it came to woman and yes indeed he was a playboy as most well to do women who are into commodity broking, not sure what qualifications are required for this trade as it seems to be a preserve for single well to do women who would chase this mdc leader at airports and all sorts of places and true to his policy he would not disappoint as he impregnated quiet a few, he died a hero in politics and bedroom activities.
enias hunuhwei
shame & evil comment
Rumbidzai
Comment…..
Yes it is true
Herbert Mugwagwa
Tsvangirai, in spite of what the detractors say, was a great man! We have people in leadership in Zanu who have outdone Tsvangirai in terms of womanising but we don’t talk about it. Some have as many as 81 children and some 90 something. He never killed anyone for a woman nor asked someone to either sit on a red-hot stove or fly from the third floor of an apartment leading one to being crippled! If he went out with one or two ladies as he looked for Miss Right, its called courtship and there is nothing to write home about! They killed his wife saka aitsvaga and what’s wrong with that?
sekuru Kaguvi
Comment..@herbert mugwagwa, just say ED is worse than Tsvangirai. Corrupt,cruel(pasi nemanduuuu) and nicknamed Ngwena, ED masterminded gukurahundi, murambatsvina and the 2008 presidential run-off elections. Leaders like Sekeremai, Mudzuri and Amai Joice Mujuru are morally clean. Amai Joice Mujuru was kicked off zpf because she never chanted ‘pasi naTsvangirai’.
Gukurume ReMasvingo
Sekuru Kaguvi why do you want to promote hate speech that will end hurting you. Posts are about mourning, Let us learn to refrain from orgy past. All of us know that the Peace and Reconciliation Commission has been put in place.
If you take an oath stand can you surely point to an individual that he was the brains and mastermind as you allude to
Let us show maturity in our discussions
