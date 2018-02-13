Trevor Dongo headlines Valentine dinner

URBAN grooves artiste Trevor Dongo will tomorrow headline a Valentine’s dinner to be held at the flamboyant Golden Peacock Villa Hotel in Mutare, which is expected to draw a huge number of lovebirds from the Eastern border town.

BY LIFE & STYLE REPORTER

The dinner will see couples forking out $50 before a celebration party at the Glow Bar located at the same venue.

Willard Madhombiro, one of the managers at the Chinese-owned hotel, described this year’s edition as special, after they roped in Dongo who is renowned for his love ballads that have been soundtracks to many a relationship.

“We have been enjoying successful Valentine concepts for many years, but 2018 will be exceptional.

“The hotel is partnering Dongo and Diamond FM to spice up the candle-lit dinner. We also have lots of prizes to be won before and after party at the Glow Bar.

“It is going to be a romantic dinner with the outstanding dish of the night being called Love Potion. I invite all lovers to come for the dinner and enjoy the experience,” he said.

Dongo is expected to perform popular love songs Ndashamisika, Nerunako, Shoko Rerudo and African among others.

Valentine’s Day is celebrated on February 14.

In most towns and cities, a lot of vendors and shops cash in on flowers and dolls among other charming goods.