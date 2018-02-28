Passengers flee as con-prophet alleges goblin in bus

A SUSPECTED fake prophet from Binga allegedly caused a scene last week after he scared away scores of passengers aboard a Harare-bound CAG Bus, causing them to storm out for fear of being caught up in a fatal accident which he claimed would be caused by a “goblin” that was inside the bus.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

As a result, the bus crew had to travel a 700km trip to Harare through Gokwe with only one passenger as the “prophet” Isaac Nkalakatha kept “praying” for the accident not to happen.

On reaching his destination, Nkalakatha was later paid $20, as appreciation fee by the bus owner Afra Nhanhanga after the bus arrived safely.

Nhanhanga later realised that she had been duped and reported the matter to police.

Nkalakatha, who was represented by Bothwell Ndlovu, was not asked to plead to charges of extortion and illegal possession of a live tortoise, when he appeared before Harare magistrate Eric Kadye, yesterday.

He was remanded in custody to today for trial.

It is the State’s case that on February 24 this year, Nkalakatha exerted illegitimate pressure on Nhanhanga by phoning her advising her that there were goblins in her bus, which would cause a fatal accident and needed to be removed.

The State alleges that he further told Nhanhanga that he had been praying for the bus from Gokwe to Mbare since he travelled with it from Gokwe.

When the bus arrived at corner of Rekai Tangwena and Bishop Gaul, Belvedere, Nkalakatha allegedly ordered the bus conductor to open the boot of the bus where they found a big black plastic bag and fished out a live tortoise and another object all covered in wild animal skins.

The tortoise was decorated with a neck chain and beads. Nkalakatha allegedly told Nhanhanga that the two objects were goblins which were going to cause a fatal accident to the bus.

It is alleged Nhanhanga paid him $20 as a token of appreciation and left him at the scene. Nkalakatha then packed his bag and left the scene towards the city centre.

Nkalakatha’s luck ran out after he tried to use the same trick to other bus crew members who then tipped the police, leading to his arrest.

Bigboy Chikadaga appeared for the State.

