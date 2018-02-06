Econet’s Ruzivo expands, eyes improved pass rate for students

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe (EWZ) is targeting improved ‘O’ Level pass rates this year, on the back of increased access to its technology-driven platform, Ruzivo Smart Learning service.
BY Business Reporter
Last year, the service was expanded to secondary school curricula and is now being accessed by close to a million learners.
Speaking about a month into the new school term in Zimbabwe, EWZ chief executive officer, Douglas Mboweni expressed confidence that Ruzivo would make a positive impact on the results of students using it for their ‘O’ Level studies.
“I am confident Ruzivo has been improving the quality of education among its users and I believe it will contribute to improve grades because it is such a relevant learning resource for students, particularly in places where some schools or parents have struggled with textbooks, or where a big teacher-to-student ratio exists” Mboweni said.
Ruzivo, which was launched in February 2016, is an innovative interactive digital learning platform from Econet Wireless, which offers locally developed educational content online, including interactive lessons, exercises and tests. Ruzivo allows pupils to access quality, affordable learning resources and content via the internet using mobile phones, tablets, laptops and personal computers.
Econet’s chief operating officer Fayaz King said the power of technology to accelerate learning and bridge the so-called digital divide was yet to be fully tapped in Zimbabwe.
“The opportunities presented by technology to provide mass access through mobile data networks, to simplify things, and to offer the same and equal access to a child in Binga or Epworth as that offered to a child in Los Angeles or in London, is what Ruzivo is all about” he said.
Ruzivo currently offers primary school subjects in Mathematics, English, Shona, Ndebele, Science, Home Economics, Social Studies and Religious and Moral Education.
The secondary schools package covers Mathematics, Geography, Integrated Science, English Language, English Literature, Shona, Ndebele, History, Commerce, Agriculture, Accounts, Sociology and Religious Studies, with plans underway to add more subjects.
Sabina Manduna, head of Ruzivo at Econet, commended parents, guardians and teachers for their support in the uptake of Ruzivo.
“Over the past year, we have been greatly encouraged by the enthusiasm with which parents have taken to Ruzivo, and the increasing support they give their children, offering them their tablets, laptops and smart devices to access Ruzivo,” she said.
Anonymous
my kid is in grade three… he is using this platform… i think its a good thing… especially for me… it helps me with their homework!
Sithule Moyo - Nontokozo s mother
Thank you very much for this wonderful program. My daughter Nontokozo Peace Moyo who came out on Ztv news and newspaper requesting help to seek further medical treatment for a skin complications, managed to pass her primary education at Amaveni Primary school in Nkulumane, Bulawayo through the help of Ruzivo Digital learning. She joined at the 2015 trade fair, most of the times she would not be able to go to school because of pain and sicknesses. She will study, do exercises and tests at home with your prayer gramme. She is a living testimony that your program is effective and efficient. Last year in grade 7 second term she only went to school for a period that is less than a week. Third term she only went to write the final exams. Thank you very much. As her parents we are more than grateful. This year she only attended form 1 classes for 2 weeks before she was admitted in Mpilo hospital up to date she has not gone back to school. Please help her to continue. Thank you very much for your wonderful program.
Latonia Moren
