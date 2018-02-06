Econet’s Ruzivo expands, eyes improved pass rate for students

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe (EWZ) is targeting improved ‘O’ Level pass rates this year, on the back of increased access to its technology-driven platform, Ruzivo Smart Learning service.

BY Business Reporter

Last year, the service was expanded to secondary school curricula and is now being accessed by close to a million learners.

Speaking about a month into the new school term in Zimbabwe, EWZ chief executive officer, Douglas Mboweni expressed confidence that Ruzivo would make a positive impact on the results of students using it for their ‘O’ Level studies.

“I am confident Ruzivo has been improving the quality of education among its users and I believe it will contribute to improve grades because it is such a relevant learning resource for students, particularly in places where some schools or parents have struggled with textbooks, or where a big teacher-to-student ratio exists” Mboweni said.

Ruzivo, which was launched in February 2016, is an innovative interactive digital learning platform from Econet Wireless, which offers locally developed educational content online, including interactive lessons, exercises and tests. Ruzivo allows pupils to access quality, affordable learning resources and content via the internet using mobile phones, tablets, laptops and personal computers.

Econet’s chief operating officer Fayaz King said the power of technology to accelerate learning and bridge the so-called digital divide was yet to be fully tapped in Zimbabwe.

“The opportunities presented by technology to provide mass access through mobile data networks, to simplify things, and to offer the same and equal access to a child in Binga or Epworth as that offered to a child in Los Angeles or in London, is what Ruzivo is all about” he said.

Ruzivo currently offers primary school subjects in Mathematics, English, Shona, Ndebele, Science, Home Economics, Social Studies and Religious and Moral Education.

The secondary schools package covers Mathematics, Geography, Integrated Science, English Language, English Literature, Shona, Ndebele, History, Commerce, Agriculture, Accounts, Sociology and Religious Studies, with plans underway to add more subjects.

Sabina Manduna, head of Ruzivo at Econet, commended parents, guardians and teachers for their support in the uptake of Ruzivo.

“Over the past year, we have been greatly encouraged by the enthusiasm with which parents have taken to Ruzivo, and the increasing support they give their children, offering them their tablets, laptops and smart devices to access Ruzivo,” she said.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw