Airforce converts barracks into classrooms

GWERU’S Josiah Tungamirai Airforce Base, formerly Thornhill Airbase, has converted some of its disused barracks into classrooms for the newly-established Airforce Thornhill Secondary School.

BY Stephen Chadenga

Base commander, Elisha Masakadza, last week said the school was established in 2016 and was currently only offering Ordinary Level classes although there were plans to introduce Advanced Level classes in the near future.

“The secondary school caters for pupils from Airforce Thornhill Primary School and surrounding areas by converting idle resources, the barracks, into an asset,” Masakadza said at the official launch of a fund-raising golf tournament for the school.

“We appeal to the corporate world to assist in this project. We want it to be a niche secondary school.”

Masakadza said although the main target of the school would be children of members of the airforce, it would also accommodate the civilian community.

He said the project had four phases and would cost a total of $230 000. Phase one would see the construction of a laboratory, purchase of tiles, ceiling, computers and office furniture at a cost of $70 000, while phase two is for landscaping and a sports field at $50 000.

Phase three is for construction of two classrooms blocks (material only) at

$70 000 with the fourth phase being the construction of a precast wall at $40 000.