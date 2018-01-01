ZimTrade urges women to attend ITC event

The country’s trade promotion and development organisation, ZimTrade, has urged Zimbabwean women in various business sectors to attend the 2018 edition of SheTrades Global aimed at linking them to various investors and buyers.

BY MTHANDAZO NYONI

The SheTrades Global is a global business-to-business matchmaking event launched by the International Trade Centre (ITC), which links women entrepreneurs to investors, buyers and other key business partners.

According to the 2013 World Bank study, women entrepreneurs in developing countries play an integral part in the development and growth that is required for competitive and efficient businesses.

As such, ZimTrade said Zimbabwean women in various business sectors that include information technology, textiles and apparel, tourism, beauty and wellness, business-process outsourcing should attend the event without fail.

The event will be held at the International Business Festival, in Liverpool, United Kingdom, from June 26 to 28 next year.

“ZimTrade is encouraging women entrepreneurs in Zimbabwe to register for participation at SheTrades Global Festival,” ZimTrade said in a statement.

The export promotion body said women entrepreneurs wishing to be considered for participation at SheTrades Global were supposed to have submitted their applications by end of day yesterday.

Applicants were required to submit their company and personal details, and select the products and services they were interested in selling and/or buying.

“Once registered, participants can request individual business meetings with other participants who fit their company’s needs,” ZimTrade said.

Participants at the festival will consist of companies from all over the world targeting to grow their market share, industry champions and other international delegates.

According to the ITC, the past editions of SheTrades are reported to have generated more than $80 million worth of commercial transaction agreements and at least 600 companies are expected to participate at the 2018 SheTrades Global.

Related posts: