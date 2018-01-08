Zimbabwe include uncapped trio in ODI squad

Harare — Zimbabwe have included the uncapped duo of Brandon Mavuta and Ryan Murray in their squad for the ODI triangular series in Bangladesh, involving the hosts and Sri Lanka.

Apart from the two former Zimbabwe Under-19 players, Blessing Muzarabani – who made his Test debut for Zimbabwe against South Africa on Boxing Day – is also in line to get his first ODI cap after he was included in the 15-man squad.

Captain Graeme Cremer and his side, which will be banking on the experience of Hamilton Masakadza, Brendan Taylor, Sikandar Raza, Craig Ervine, Christopher Mpofu and Kyle Jarvis, are scheduled to leave for Bangladesh on Tuesday.

The tour will be a critical test for Zimbabwe, as they step up their preparations for the World Cup qualifier event, which they will host in March.

In the tri-series, Zimbabwe will play Bangladesh in the first match on 15 January, before Heath Streak’s charges face Sri Lanka two days later.

After taking on Sri Lanka again on 21 January, Zimbabwe will have a day’s rest before entertaining Bangladesh for the second time.

The final is scheduled for 27 January.

All matches will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka.

Zimbabwe ODI squad: Graeme Cremer (capt), Hamilton Masakadza, Solomon Mire, Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor, Sikandar Raza, PJ Moor, Malcolm Waller, Ryan Murray, Tendai Chisoro, Brandon Mavuta, Blessing Muzarabani, Chris Mpofu, Tendai Chatara, Kyle Jarvis

