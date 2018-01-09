Zim U-19 lose warm up match

The Zimbabwe U-19 national cricket team lost their first warm-up game yesterday against hosts New Zealand, as they build towards the World Cup.

BY Sports Reporter

New Zealand won the match by 52 runs after bowling Zimbabwe out for 168 in their pursuit of a winning target of 221.

The hosts won the toss and elected to bat first, but they got off to a bad start losing the first two wickets for just seven runs with Kieran Robinson claiming two wickets from successive deliveries.

Zimbabwe had New Zealand on 138 for 7 at one stage, but a half century from Todd Watson helped them past 200.

Robinson claimed three wickets as did Milton Shumba while Robert Chimhiya had two scalps with captain Liam Roche and Dion Meyers taking one apiece.

In their reply, Zimbabwe lost their first wicket having put 17 runs on the board and never managed to recover from that, as they were wiped out in 44,5 overs.

Shumba top-scored for Zimbabwe with 45 runs, while Chimhiya had 38, with Gregory Dollar contributing 25 runs.

Alistair Frost faced just 18 deliveries for his 21 runs before he fell to a runout.

While the result was not a good one, the match was good practice for the team ahead of the tournament, where they will be looking to make an impression.

Related posts: