Zim lashes out at Trump over ‘sh*thole’ remark

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration has lashed out at United States President Donald Trump for using derogatory remarks at African countries, El Salvador and Haiti, saying they expected better from the world’s most powerful leader.
BY STAFF REPORTER
In a blistering statement, the Foreign Affairs ministry accused Trump of dishonouring the US by supposedly using foul language to describe Haiti, El Salvador and unspecified African nations during a discussion about immigration, whom the American President described as “sh*tholes”.
“We join fellow African countries and others in rejecting this unfortunate characterisation of our peoples and countries,” the Foreign Affairs ministry said. “We all desire the amplification of positive relations with the USA, and would hope that care will be taken going forward to avoid jeopardising prospects for those relations through such hurtful and prejudicial language from any official quarter in the USA.”
GumboreShumbaKaguvi
Pasi ne ma Roma, moto ngaupise pope francis
Original
When typhoid, cholera and dirty water are a normal situation, and your government buys over 200 vehicles for chiefs who have many cars bought by the state already, how exactly do you rate yourself? When raw sewage flows in your capital’s CBD and you ignore it – what are you? Trump’s error is simply saying the very truth about things.
Hound
Correct. Shitholes ruled by mostly shitheads!!!
Anonymous
100% truth most of african leaders they are fully of selfish and corrupt
Gwakumachapu
Trump for truth
ko kana muchiziva henyu kuti hapana zvakaipa pane zvamunoita magumbuswa nei nemashoko aTrump. Iyo Africa iyi ine nyika dzakawanda chose hadzina kuti bufu. kuvhunduka chatikwatara hunge uine katurikwa. Those with good governance nevasingabiri varombo never get agitated nemashoko avukugwa naTrump. vanongomusiya akadero. asi vagumburwa nazvo hameno henyu tsvatu.
g40
zim is shithole period