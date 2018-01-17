Zim lashes out at Trump over ‘sh*thole’ remark

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration has lashed out at United States President Donald Trump for using derogatory remarks at African countries, El Salvador and Haiti, saying they expected better from the world’s most powerful leader.

BY STAFF REPORTER

In a blistering statement, the Foreign Affairs ministry accused Trump of dishonouring the US by supposedly using foul language to describe Haiti, El Salvador and unspecified African nations during a discussion about immigration, whom the American President described as “sh*tholes”.

“We join fellow African countries and others in rejecting this unfortunate characterisation of our peoples and countries,” the Foreign Affairs ministry said. “We all desire the amplification of positive relations with the USA, and would hope that care will be taken going forward to avoid jeopardising prospects for those relations through such hurtful and prejudicial language from any official quarter in the USA.”

Related posts: