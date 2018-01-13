Zanu PF to throw Mugabe birthday bash

THE Zanu PF youth league has vowed to continue honouring deposed President Robert Mugabe and are planning to throw a birthday bash for the ex-leader.
BY XOLISANI NCUBE
Zanu PF youth league leader Pupurayi Togarepi yesterday said Mugabe, who was removed from the party leadership in November after a military intervention codenamed “Operation Restore Legacy” and replaced with his former deputy, Emmerson Mnangagwa, remains an icon and they would honour him on his birthday.
“Since February 21 has been declared a national holiday, we are taking advantage of that day to honour Mugabe. As youths, we will embark on charitable work as well spend some time with the former President. We want to have a cake and share with him. This, for us, will be a small event unlike previous ones,” he said.
Mugabe will be turning 94 this year and had it not been for the military that forced him to resign, the youth league under Kudzanai Chipanga — now expelled — was organising a big jamboree to be hosted in Nyanga.
Previously, ailing State institutions and businesses at large had been forced to fund the lavish festivities with a budget normally running into millions.
During these celebrations, Mugabe used to address thousands of youths and the party faithful. But the last two events were used for factional fights within Zanu PF as the G40 team, which had support of former First Lady Grace Mugabe, controlled the events.
“For us as youths, we believe that since this day (February 21) has been declared a holiday, it is enough honour to the former President and we shall carry on his legacy. The best way is through helping those in need and the elderly,” Togarepi said.
Over the years, Zanu PF has also been forcing villagers and civil servants, particularly teachers, to contribute towards the event. This year’s event had initially been pencilled for Nyanga before Mugabe was ousted in November.
Mgobhozi Wezintabeni
One of the butchers of Africa.An estimated 30000 people butchered within a short space of time in the Matabeleland and Midlands Provinces during the 1980s.As if this wasn’t enough,the economy ground to a halt under his watch.Right now people are being hounded out of the civil service after their investments such as insurance policies unit trusts etc melted in hyperinflation as a result people are leaving the civil service and other sectors of the economy poorer than they were before appointment to those jobs, thanks to Mugabe’s poor governance.Is this all what the youths want to emulate?Mugabe should simple account for his genocide crimes in the International Criminal Court instead of being honoured in this fashion.
SIMBA
GET RID OF “M” CONSTITUTION !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Sekuru Chaminuka
Comment…Mugabe did what a man has to do in the face of adversaries because had he shown any weakness then the Shona(the owners of this country) would have been at the mercy of madzviti(foreigners from Zululand). They know what will happen if they start the war again. We will crush them.
Anonymous
will you all shut the fuck up everyone migrated from somewhere we shonas came from tanzania no one owns zimbabwe full stop.