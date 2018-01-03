Winky D, Jah Prayzah light up Kadoma… in 2Kings saving grace

TOP music acts Winky D and Jah Prayzah on New Year’s Eve proved to be music promoter 2 Kings Entertainment’s saving grace as they staged an epic show in Kadoma after Nigerian music star Davido had pulled a fast one on them for the second time.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The music promoters had courted Davido for a grand entry into 2018, but they were forced to cancel the My Lilly Live Concert in Harare at the 11th hour when the Nigerian star went incommunicado.

Winky D and Jah Prayzah, who are some of the country’s biggest crowd pullers, however, brought 2Kings Entertainment relief when they ushered a crowd of nearly

5 000 into 2018 in style at an outdoor venue at Odyssey Hotelin Kadoma.

2Kings Entertainment benefactor Tichaona Mharadze said he did not begrudge Davido for his no-show.

“We thank the fans and other stakeholders for the support, as we shut down 2017. It is always our wish to fulfil and deliver on our promises to the fans. But sometimes we are let down by artistes and our paymasters (the fans) might fail to understand this,” he said.

“We had fulfilled all that was required of them to bring Davido, including paying him, but his behaviour forced us to cancel the My Lilly Live Concert in Harare. We are prepared to work with him if he avails himself.”

Mharadze saluted fans for standing with them and promised them more local and international concerts, opening the year with Winky D’s Gombwe album launch on February 2 at Harare International Conference Centre.

“Their unwavering support keeps us going. We are going to carry over and give more entertainment at its best to the music fanatics in 2018,” he said.

Winky D did the countdown with the assistance of the merrymakers before midnight, as people waved goodbye to 2017 with the cracking of fireworks.

“It is with great pleasure that I, hereby, congratulate all gafas, who made it into this New Year in gafaful style. I wish all of you a gafaful New Year with bigger and better energies to conquer the challenges of the past, present and future,” he shouted.

After his top-notch performance, Winky D left the stage for Jah Prayzah and his Third Generation band to put the icing on the cake.

The Kutonga Kwaro hitmaker did not disappoint, as he performed into the wee hours of the New Year’s Day saluting the fans for their support and promised more productions this year.

