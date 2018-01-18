Winky D heads for Epworth in peace

TOP dancehall chanter, Winky D, who is set to release a new album on February 2, makes a peace call this Saturday in Epworth to hold a free show to encourage peaceful elections.

BY TAPIWA ZIVIRA

Organised by Heal Zimbabwe Trust (HZT) in collaboration with the Election Resource Centre (ERC) and Zimbabwe Human Rights, the concert will take place at Overspill, where Winky D will be the main act alongside several other upcoming artistes.

HZT representative, Sitabile Dewa said, the aim of the concert is to popularise the organisation’s “national peace campaign and afford citizens an opportunity to pledge for peace during and after the 2018 elections”.

In addition to the entertainment, public officials, political party members and ordinary citizens will be expected to pledge to uphold peace ahead of the 2018 elections.

Dewa said as part of the organisation’s endeavour to encourage citizens to register to vote, HZT has engaged the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) to provide a mobile voter registration centre at the venue of the peace concert to allow citizens to register.

“HTZ has also facilitated for commissioners of oath to issue proof of residence free of charge and provision of administrative and technical support to prospective voters by the ERC and ZimRights,” she said.

The peace concert in Epworth comes as Zec has launched a mop-up voter registration exercise to afford another chance to people who failed to register to vote during the biometric voter registration (BVR) blitz in 2017.

In light of this, Heal Zimbabwe will conduct a series of peace concerts to encourage citizens to register in peace and uphold peace ahead of the 2018 elections.

This is the second time Winky D has graced peace concerts and in December last year, the energetic chanter proved remains a force in the local music circles, when he performed before a huge crowd at a peace concert in Zaka.

