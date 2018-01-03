Villagers get bridge after 37 years

Villagers in Mutoko East have received a New Year boost following construction of Nyamukombwe Bridge in Jumbe village after more than 30 years of difficulties in accessing service centres.

By Jairos Saunyama

Hundreds of villagers gathered to witness the official opening of the bridge, which was partly funded by local MP Ricky Mawere, while the District Development Fund and Mutoko Rural District Council (MRDC) also contributed.

Locals said they had been having difficulties, especially during the rainy season, with accessing clinics and the business centre.

Speaking at the official handover of the facility to the community recently, MRDC chairperson, Zano Kahuni said the bridge would be of great benefit to the community and would put an end to cases of drowning of children attempting to cross the river.

“People were suffering before this. Our children were drowning in the river attempting to cross to the other side,” he said.

MRDC chief executive officer, Peter Sigauke hailed the project and asked for more partners to assist the local authority.

Mawere commended the community for participating in the construction of the bridge by providing labour.

“It is a moment of joy for the villagers, but we also need to acknowledge your contribution in making this (construction of bridge) a success. You were there providing labour, unlike in other areas where the community won’t be available for such noble projects,” he said.

Villages to benefit from the bridge include Mushimbo, Nhunzvi, Chatiza and Chisambiro.

