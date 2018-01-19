Video: Trevor Ncube speaks on engagement with Mnangagwa

- January 19, 2018

AMH chairman Trevor Ncube speaks on meeting President Emmerson Mnangagwa. He said the country can only achieve economically and politically if we start to reach out to everyone and start discourses that move us as a country.

Online

Ncube said the media’s role was to shape the narrative of our country hence the need to engage all stakeholders. Watch video here

Related posts:

Tags

1 Comment

  1. SIMBA

    GET RID OF “MUGABE CONSTITUTION” ( CHINESE )

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.