Vet dismisses foot & mouth outbreak claims in Mat South

THE Veterinary Services Department has dismissed social media reports that a fresh outbreak of foot and mouth disease (FMD) had been detected in Sihube, Matobo district.

Sihube was quarantined after rumours that a bull from Midlands province had caused the outbreak.

Matabeleland South veterinary director Josphat Nyika yesterday said they had not detected FMD in the province.

“I can confirm that there is no fresh outbreak of foot and mouth disease at Matopo. The place was thoroughly checked on Thursday and nothing has been detected,” he said.

“However, investigations are still on.”

Last year, an FMD outbreak ravaged eSigodini in Matabeleland South province.

— BY ALEXIS SIBANDA

Related posts: