Timeline: The $15bn missing diamond revenue circus

Since February 2016, when then President Robert Mugabe announced that about $15bn was missing from diamond revenues from Chiadzwa, there has been controversy surrounding the matter, starting from Mugabe’s failure to substantiate his claims, to protests over the issue and many failed attempts to investigate the allegations.

Now that Norton MP Temba Mliswa has moved a motion to have Mugabe brought before Parliament to explain the allegations, questions have arisen over whether this will ever happen, or if this could bring finality to one of the most controversial statements in the history of Zimbabwe.

Just to take us back to where this saga began, Online Reporter Tapiwa Zivira has compiled a timeline of the circus this issue has been for the past two years.

