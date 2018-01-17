Timeline: The $15bn missing diamond revenue circus

Since February 2016, when then President Robert Mugabe announced that about $15bn was missing from diamond revenues from Chiadzwa, there has been controversy surrounding the matter, starting from Mugabe’s failure to substantiate his claims, to protests over the issue and many failed attempts to investigate the allegations.
Now that Norton MP Temba Mliswa has moved a motion to have Mugabe brought before Parliament to explain the allegations, questions have arisen over whether this will ever happen, or if this could bring finality to one of the most controversial statements in the history of Zimbabwe.
Just to take us back to where this saga began, Online Reporter Tapiwa Zivira has compiled a timeline of the circus this issue has been for the past two years.
@ProfJNMoyo has given a hint.Former V.P Mphoko is his communication to SADC Chair highlighted that USD $ 12 BILLION dollarsbelonging to Pres ED Mnangagwa & Chiwengwa was held & frozen by the Chinise gvt.Former ZANU PF Secretary for Youth Affairs K.Chipanga hinted that E.D & Chiwengwa shld account for the missing USD $ 12 BILLION dollars.What more do you need.That is a starting point for the parliament portfolio committee.
If it is true that the army was responsible for guarding the Marange and Chiadzwa diamond areas; and also that some of the companies mining diamonds in those areas were connected to the army, as well as the fact that the team Lacoste, including the former War a Veterans Chairman, the just retired Army Commander have very strong ties with China/Chinese companies that were contracted, it wouldn’t be rocket science to deduce that those currently in power hold the key to the answer of the whereabouts of those $15 billion. The retention of the then Minister of Mines in the current government is a “hair raising” issue if not the biggest piece of the puzzle. You do the math!