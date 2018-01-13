The Bomber promises blast

WORLD Boxing Federation (WBF) All-Africa heavyweight champion Elvis “Bomber” Moyo has vowed to thrill his home fans, just like he did last August to stop Kenyan Bernard Adie, when he returns to Harare to defend the title against Knife Didier from the Democratic Republic Congo at the Harare City Sports Centre on January 26.

BY HENRY MHARA

Moyo, who is also an EFC mixed martial artist, reclaimed the belt with a stunning display to knockout Adie in the fourth round at the Harare International Conference Centre in his maiden fight in the country.

The headliner fight is the main event of what promises to be an exhilarating night of boxing, with a total five bouts including two title fights.

While the fight bill looks exciting all round, but it’s no doubt that most boxing enthusiasts would be looking forward to the Moyo versus Didier fight, with the former desperate to prove that his spectacular show against Adie was no fluke.

“These are the African heavyweight match-ups people want to see,” Moyo said. “I had no time off over Christmas and New Year, I’ve been in the gym and I guarantee victory by KO.

“I’m going to entertain my home fans. Fighting at home is very special, I cannot wait to just get in there and throw some leather,” he said.

The event, dubbed the New Dawn, is part of the Friday Fight Night Pan African boxing series, a collaboration between Kalakoda Promotions and Kwesé Sport, which also sponsored the August event when Moyo stole the show.

They have partnered a local promotion Delta Force Boxing Academy, to organise the event.

Moyo (33), who has a record of 6-5-2, will have to be at his best to retain the belt as he is coming up against one of the best in the division.

Didier, five years older than his opponent, has an impressive record of six wins, of which five were by way of knockouts and just two defeats. His last fight was TKO win over Wikus Ludeke in Cape Town in late November last year.

The other bout to look forward to is between local favourite, Tinashe “Chairman” Madziwana, who will be up against highly-rated Aubrey Masamba of Malawi in what should be a grudge match after the two faced each other in June last year, with the latter winning on a controversial split decision result.

But Chairman comes into the fight riding high after knocking out Masamba’s countryman, Robert Kachidza in the sixth round in a super-bantamweight title fight last month in Harare, a victory that earned him a brand new Toyota Hiace and $2 000 cash.

Tapiwa Tembo will be banking on home support to spur him on as he aims at the vacant WBF Africa bantamweight title against Swedi Mohamed of Tanzania, who is arriving on the back of a morale-sapping TKO defeat to Anurak Thisa in Bangkok two months ago.

Tembo’s record stands at 8-5-1, with his last fight a points decision victory over Tinashe Mutodza in August.

Popular musician Jah Prayzah is set to perform at the event.

Fight bill

10 rounds WBF Africa heavyweight title: Elvis Moyo (Zimbabwe) v Knife Didier (Democratic Republic of Congo)

10 rounds vacant WBF Africa bantamweight title: Tapiwa Tembo (Zimbabwe) v Swedi Mohamed (Tanzania)

6 rounds Female super-lightweight: Monalisa Sibanda (Zimbabwe) v Eneless Nkahwanthi (Malawi)

8 rounds super-bantamweight: Tinashe Madziwana (Zimbabwe) v Aubrey Masamba (Malawi)

8 rounds middleweight: Thembani Mhlanga (Zimbabwe) v Enock Msambudzi (Zimbabwe)

