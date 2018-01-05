Takaringofa takes charge at City Rovers on 1-year deal

NEWLY-Promoted Castle Lager Premier Soccer League side Mutare City Rovers have signed Joseph Takaringofa as head coach on a one-year deal to lead them ahead of the 2018 season.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

The former Caps United player signed the deal this week at the Mutare Municipality-owned side.

The gaffer is not new in the Rovers set-up, having coached the side in the Eastern Region Division One League.

Rovers spokesperson, Clayton Masekesa confirmed the appointment yesterday.

“We have signed Joseph Takaringofa as the new head coach for Mutare City Rovers for the 2018 season. He is our son from Mutare and we were satisfied by his credentials,” he said.

“We have given him a one-year contract and we hope that he will deliver. He is a good coach and knows what we want to achieve.”

Rovers are set to start pre-season preparations and trials next week.

“We welcome players for trials and if the coaches are satisfied with the players, then we are going to sign them. We are confident that Takaringofa is going to assemble a good side that is going to compete with the country’s best teams,” Masekesa said

Rovers were relegated from the Premier Soccer League in 2016 in their maiden season.

They are hoping to preserve their place in the premiership and NewsDay Sport is informed that Pascal Manhanga, Washington Pakamisa, Protash Kabwe and Maxwell Nyamupanedengu have already shown interest in joining the club.

