Sulu Chimbetu in court over $4 400 maintenance default

Dendera musician Sulumani Chimbetu yesterday appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Court on allegations of failing to pay $4 400 maintenance support for his two children with former wife Marygold Mutemasango.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Chimbetu (35) was not asked to plead when he appeared before magistrate Amanda Muridzo, who remanded him to January 31 on $50 bail.

The musician has on various occasions been taken to court by his ex-wife over defaulting on the fees where he was paying $800.

Late last year, Chimbetu contested the amount, saying it was too high and magistrate Lazini Ncube revised the fees downwards to $400 per month.

Chimbetu complained that Mutemasango was not using the fees on children, but squandering the money on booze.

Allegations are that on December 19, 2016 at Harare Civil Court, Chimbetu was ordered to pay $800 maintenance for his two minor children, but he defaulted for the period between May and October last year.

It is alleged he only paid $400 in instalments of $200 on August 2 last year and $200 in September.

The State alleges Chimbetu is now in arrears of $4 400.

