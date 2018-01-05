Stop campaigning, Zanu PF aspiring MPs ordered

ZANU PF aspiring candidates have been ordered to defer their campaigns to avoid fuelling divisions as the party has not yet come up with its candidate selection criterion and primary election guidelines.

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA/NUNURAI JENA

This came amid reports that Zanu PF aspiring parliamentary candidates in Mashonaland East and West provinces had already started campaigning.

Mashonaland East provincial chairperson, Joel Biggie Matiza told party members at Nhekairo business centre on Tuesday that the election guidelines would be released in the next few months.

“Members of Parliament, for us to have free and fair elections no one should campaign while one is still in office. If you campaign, it then won’t be free and fair since you will be gaining mileage while the other is still working. We have a tradition, as a party, that a circular is sent from the top after being endorsed by the central committee and politburo saying it is game on.

“After that circular, then one is allowed to gather his ammunition and get into the field. For now, stop campaigning for it causes divisions and confusion within the party,” he said.

Wedza North legislator and Mashonaland East Provincial Affairs minister, David Musabayana is being challenged by Taengwa Parehwa, while his Wedza South counterpart, Michael Madanha is reportedly set for a tough battle with youth league executive member, Tinodaishe Machakaire.

Zanu PF Mashonaland West chairperson, Ziyambi Ziyambi made a similar call early this week after Zanu PF central committee member, Phillip Chiyangwa disclosed that he was already on the ground campaigning to win back the Chinhoyi seat.

“My farm is in Chinhoyi and very soon I will be MP for Chinhoyi,” he said.

But Ziyambi said genuine party members would support those in positions until the right time to contest to avoid creating confusion within the party.

Pressed further if he meant Chiyangwa, Ziyambi said Chinhoyi was a different constituency since it was currently being held by MDC-T’s Peter Mataruse.

“Chinhoyi is different because it is the only constituency out of 22 that falls under the opposition and Chiyangwa has been the shadow MP,” Ziyambi said.

“But for other constituencies, please wait until the time is ripe or else you will be disqualified. If 11 players of your team are playing, a player on the bench, no matter how good he is, cannot just get into the field of play until and unless the other player is pulled out.”

